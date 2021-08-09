Prussian Street Arcade, a Unique Shopping Experience in Manheim, PA

Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Have you ever heard of a boutique arcade? Before visiting Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim, PA, I was expecting games, plush toys, and all the stuff you find at a typical arcade. Well, that is not what this place is about.

Indoor neighborhood

Prussian Street Arcade is basically an indoor neighborhood of unique shops sharing space to bring customers the best found and made, locally sourced goods. This place is a 10,000 square foot market housing over 100 boutique makers and curators. You'll find everything from hand-poured candles to vintage clothing, children's books, and fun decor. Most of it with a very local twist to it, like the coasters from Madcap & Co in the photo below.

Local inventory at Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Farmhouse Chic

Mount Hope Market is one of the first vendors you see when entering the arcade. They create beautiful faux floral arrangements and wreaths. Between the flowers, you'll also find some vintage furniture and decor, mostly in the style of farmhouse chic.

The owner Michelle has a vision for her market, and that is to create beautiful spaces and simply making a house feel like a home. Her dream is to help others in their journey of creating spaces that are functional, livable, and beautiful.

Mount Hope Market, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Books and toys

If you bring your kids to this arcade of independent shops, they are likely to spend some time at the book shop or the neighboring vendor filled with fun children's toys. You'll find everything from Star Wars to pirate books and princesses fairytales.

Book shop in Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Good smells only

Moonrise Candle Co. offers the most amazing high-quality candles. These candles are hand-poured soy candles that balance functionality, comfort, and creativity. At Moonrise Candle Co. they encourage collaboration and the repurposing of our containers to bridge the gap between community and a healthier planet.

The father and son team Paul Zemaitis and Alexander Zemaitis started the journey of Moonrise Candle Co. in 2015. After months of research, production, and testing, they crafted six signature scents and have since developed additional signature scents as well as a seasonal line.

Moonrise Candle, Manheim PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Prussian Street Arcade opened its doors during the fall of 2019, and it is a unique concept where the owners Susan and Michael Ferrari are doing their very best to offer space for small businesses to grow and thrive, together. It is a place where artists and makers, collectors, and traders can show their work in a beautiful setting.

If you're in Manheim, you'll find Prussian Street Arcade at 49 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545.

