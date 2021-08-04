Inside One of the World's Most Romantic Dining Spots, located in New York City

One if by Land, two if by Sea, New York City Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Established in 1973, One if by Land, Two if by Sea has become a go-to spot for fine dining in a romantic setting. The restaurant, located in an old carriage house on Barrow Street in New York City's West Village has been rated the number 5 most romantic restaurant in the world by Architectural Digest.

A rich history, and chandeliers

The first thing that catches your eye when walking into this place is the chandelier dominating the ceiling. It is a gorgeous chandelier, that fits perfectly into the romantic scene.

On all tables, there are candles and red roses. Plus live music, coming from their baby grand piano. Oh, and their brick fireplace dots the i's. It is just a stunning setting at One if by Land, Two if by Sea.

The restaurant doesn't really promote itself from the outside. If you walk down Barrow Street, you wouldn't think to stop by this place. There is nothing flashy about it. The restaurant operates inside a historic, land-marked carriage house built in 1767. The carriage house has a long and rich history. During the 1790s, Aaron Burr, then Attorney General of the State of New York housed his coach and horses in the carriage house at 17 Barrow Street. Burr went on to become a powerful member of local and federal government making many enemies along the way, particularly Alexander Hamilton.

Exceptional service

What got to me while dining here was the amazing service my husband and I experienced. We had to wait at the bar for 30 minutes before being seated. Prior to coming here, I had read a few reviews where guests complained about having to wait despite making reservations at a specific time. We didn't think much of it, but ordered a drink at the bar and had a good time.

Once seated, the waitress gave us a bottle of champagne, free of charge, apologizing for the wait. I certainly did not expect that. The champagne was a wonderful start to the dinner experience.

For appetizers, I ordered a creamy pasta dish with chanterelles. Then, to the main reason we chose this restaurant in the first place. Beef Wellington. I've always wanted to try it, and what better place to do so than an authentic and classic New York City restaurant?

Beef Wellington at One if by Sea, Two if by Land Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It was one of the best meals I've ever had. The mix of the flavourful steak coated with duxelles, wrapped in puff pastry, and baked until perfectly golden brown.

Fine dining at its best

This dining experience was exceptional from start to end, the wait at the bar included. The staff made you feel welcome, and the service was amazing. This was a fine dining experience at its best, thanks to Executive Chef Gary Volkov and Pastry Chef Vera Elezovic for crafting a unique menu.

It is definitely worth a visit, whether on a special date or to try a deliciously made Beef Wellington.

According to its website, more people are said to have announced their engagement at this restaurant than any other restaurant in Manhattan.

One if by Land, Two if by Sea is located at 17 Barrow Street, New York, NY 10014

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.