A Beautiful Summer Day in This Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Town

Sara Melissa Frost

Belmar Beach, NJ

The Jersey Shore can look very different depending on the town and the beach you visit. I recently went on a day trip to Belmar Beach, New Jersey, and it was a pleasant surprise.

Clean and well-kept

This small town in Monmouth County strives to offer the cleanest and healthiest beach environment for its residents and visitors, and it was easy to tell that this beach is very well-kept. Their 7thAvenue Beach has been ranked the highest in New Jersey in the Testing the Waters report done by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The beach is also easily accessible, and the borough of Belmar was actually one of the first towns to install Mobi-Mats to many of their beaches, making it easy to get down to the beach with a stroller or a wheelchair. As a parent with a baby stroller, I certainly appreciated the mats.

Talking about being kid-friendly, this beach also has a large playground appealing to children of all ages. The playground on the beach close to 17th Avenue is a fun one, with several slides and swings for the little ones. If the kids get tired of being in the water, the playground is a fun and convenient break.

Several of our beaches are also equipped with poles for volleyball nets. And even if you don’t have your own equipment, it’s usually fairly easy to join a game.

Composite boardwalk

The boardwalk on Belmar Beach is made from a composite material made of wood and plastic fibers that eliminate the possibility of getting a splinter. It's a great place for a morning walk while taking in the beautiful view of the beach. Throughout the boardwalk, you'll also find several restrooms, free to use.

In order to access the beach during the summer season, you'll need a badge. Kids go for free, but those over 16 years old have to pay $9 to enter. Veterans, active military, and dependents access for free.

Small town charm

After spending a day on this beautiful Jersey Shore beach, I definitely want to come back. This town is the definition of small-town charm at its best. Belmar is the opposite of all things commercialized, with beautiful residential homes located right by the beach, and small shops and restaurants throughout the town.

My favorite spot in Belmar was the mile-long boardwalk with its panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sidewalk in Belmar, NJ

