Beachfront Pizza & Ice Cream at Mamalukes in Belmar, NJ + More Boardwalk Eats

Mamalukes Pizza & Ice Cream in Belmar, NJ Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Along the New Jersey shoreline, you'll find Belmar. A charming small town located in Monmouth County. Along the beachfront, you'll find a handful of restaurants and shops, but this beach town is not overly commercialized, giving it a relaxed and residential feel.

Jersey-style

Recently my family and I stopped by Mamalukes Pizza & Ice Cream for a quick meal. I had no expectations of the food there, I was simply just looking to feed my kids. I ended up ordering a slice of pizza with Chicken Bacon Ranch. It was delicious. I usually go with a Margherita when it comes to pizza, but this kind with chicken and bacon was a fun surprise. I actually ate it all before I could snap a photo. In other words, it tasted really good.

New Jersey recently beat New York when it comes to pizzas, according to a ranking from The Food & Wine Magazine. In fact, New Jersey was ranked the number one pizza state in the entire country.

The view from this beach-style food spot is absolutely gorgeous. You get to see panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while munching on New Jersey pizza.

Mamalukes Pizza & Ice Cream is located at 1715 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719.

Then, dessert

For dessert, we headed over to a place called Tailgaters Grill and ordered ice cream. According to reviews online, the food here is not the best, but their ice cream selection was great. They had a large variety and I ended up ordering a scoop of caramel sea salt ice cream. To me, nothing beats tasty, cold ice cream on a hot summer day by the beach.

Ice Cream at Tailgaters Grill, Belmar, NJ Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Tailgaters Grill is located at 1609 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719

Health kick

Lastly, a place worth mentioning is Playa Bowls. I saw a ton of people walking around with poke bowls from this healthy spot. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, they serve açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls, and smoothies, all with sustainability and community in mind.

Playa Bowls, Belmar, NJ Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The founders of this place are Robert Giuliani & Abby Taylor, both Jersey Shore natives, and surfers. Abby grew up in Ocean Township surfing the beaches of Monmouth County, while Rob grew up surfing in Ocean County. Through traveling to various surf towns in the world they got the taste for acai or pitaya bowls and decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own Jersey Shore twist to it.

Playa Bowls is located at 1607 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719, and 803 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719

