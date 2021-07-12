9 Places to Play Golf in Lancaster County, PA

Overlook Golf Course, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster County, PA is well known for its farmland beauty, but did you know there are several golf courses located throughout the county? The summer is a perfect season for golfing, and below, you'll find a list of 9 beautiful golf courses in the area.

1. Meadia Heights Golf Club

This course is located in the southern part of Lancaster county. Established in 1922, this is a beautifully kept course. The golf course at Meadia Heights demands accuracy, ball control, and a lot of patience. With small greens and slick putting surfaces, the course layout is a fair and generous test for the average player.

Address: 402 Golf Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

2. Willow Valley Golf Course

Willow Valley Golf Course is a small 9-hole golf course that works perfectly if you don't have the whole day to golf. This is a par 32 – 2200 yard course, and it fits well for beginners, families, schools, and other groups looking for a fun golf experience surrounded by beautiful nature in Lancaster County.

Address: 2400 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602

3. Overlook Golf Course

Located a few minutes north of Lancaster on Highway 501, Overlook Golf Course in Manheim Township is a favorite among locals and has been voted the number one golf course in Lancaster County by local players for 12 years. Overlook Golf Course offers beautiful views and challenging play for golfers at all skill levels. The fairways and greens are well-groomed.

Address: 2040 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

4. Lancaster Country Club

This private high-end golf course is a Lancaster County gem. The Flynn Course at Lancaster Country Club is one of America's best courses, ranked among Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Classic Design Courses. Here, you'll also find the 9-hole Highlands Course, an addition designed by Brian Silva in the 1990s to expand the golfing experience at the country club. The Highlands course has challenging par 4s, but provides an ideal environment for players of all skill levels and is a favorite for family tee times and beginners.

Address: 1466 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

5. Crossgates Golf Club

Crossgates Golf Club is a beautiful public golf course located in Millersville, PA. Bordered by the Conestoga River and nestled into gently rolling hills, Crossgates Golf Club offers you 18 holes of challenging play and ideal course conditions.

All of this in a quiet, relaxing atmosphere a short drive from the heart of Lancaster city. Crossgates was voted Lancaster County’s Favorite Golf Course in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Address: 1 Crossland Ps, Millersville, PA 17551

6. Evergreen Golf Course

This inexpensive course in Manheim is equipped with a clubhouse, a putting green, and two challenging courses. At Evergreen Golf Course, there's a low-key atmosphere and you can have fun while enjoying the game.

Address: 1503 Lititz Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

7. Conestoga Country Club

The private country club in Conestoga offers a scenic 6,400 yard, par 70 golf course providing both beginners and experienced golfers with an amazing golf challenge. The course is well balanced with very tight fairways, wooded areas, and recently renovated sand traps.

The golf course at Conestoga Country Club is open year-round, weather permitting.

Address: 1950 Stone Mill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603

8. Four Seasons Golf Club

Four Seasons Golf Club is a par 70 mature golf course in Landisville. The course opened for play more than 50 years ago, and in 1983 they adapted the name Four Seasons Golf Course. A few years later, in 1989, East Hempfield Township purchased the golf course and has continually made improving the golf course a top priority.

This public golf course is consistently well-maintained, and playing here is both fun and challenging.

Address: 949 Church St, Landisville, PA 17538

9. Bent Creek Country Club

This elegant private country club is known for its beautiful, well-designed course. The 18-hole championship golf course at Bent Creek was designed by the acclaimed course architect Jay Morrish, who won the Golf Course Architect of the Year award in 199. Bent Creek has the distinction of being the only Northeastern course designed by Morrish.

Address: 620 Bent Creek Dr, Lititz, PA 17543

