A Family-Friendly Golf Experience at Myrtle Beach, SC

Topgolf, Myrtle Beach, SC Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is known for its stunning green and lush golf courses. It is home to over 80 award-winning golf courses along more than 60 miles of the beautiful Carolina coastline. Whether you're a beginner or you know the game, this is a golfer's paradise.

All ages and skills

If you spend your vacation at Myrtle Beach with family and kids, Topgolf is worth a visit. It's a fun concept that can be played by all ages and skill levels. You do not have to be a professional to have fun at Topgolf. The micro-chipped golf balls score themselves, providing players with instant feedback on each shot's accuracy and distance. It can not be compared to being on a real golf course, but it is a group and family-friendly game that can be completed in as little as an hour. It feels like being at an interactive, redesigned driving range.

The setting of the golf bays is designed quite similar to a bowling alley. Instead of aiming for the bowling pins, you shoot the golf ball out in the open air, aiming for one of the eight holes on the field.

View from the third floor at Topgolf, Myrtle Beach, SC Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lively vibe

Topgolf spans over three floors. Our bay was located on the third floor, offering a great view of the field. The atmosphere is casual and with music constantly playing there's a lively vibe to this place.

The big plus about this spot is the food. Each bay can sit a group of six players, and you can order food to munch on as well as drinks while the game is being played. Even if you don't care for golf, you don't get bored here. It's a fun place for a social gathering.

The staff at Topgolf Myrtle Beach were extremely friendly, and the food was tasty. Their cobb salad was delicious and can be recommended as a light lunch. For dessert, we had a double chocolate cookie skillet that was gone before I could snap a photo.

Cobb salad from the bar at Topgolf, SC Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Callaway-owned

The history of Topgolf goes back to the late 1990s. The two British twin brothers Steve and Dave Jolliffe were tired of the standard driving ranges and wanted to improve the game. They used proprietary radio-frequency identification technology and dartboard-style targets to see who hit it closer. In 2000, the two founders opened very first venue in Watford, UK.

Five years later Topgolf opened its first location in the United States, in Alexandria, VA. Since its start, Topgolf has grown to become a large sports entertainment company. In October 2020, Callaway Golf announced it was acquiring Topgolf, and the merger was completed in March this year, making Topgolf a wholly-owned subsidiary of Callaway Golf.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach has been around since 2019 and is located across from Broadway at the Beach at 2850 Robert Grissom Pkwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

