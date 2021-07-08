A Walk Through Local Culture at Rabun Gap Flea Market, GA

Rabun Flea Market, GA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Visiting flea markets can be such a unique experience. You get to chat with the locals, hear all about the town, and if you're lucky you can find hidden gems or bargains among the stands. Shopping at a flea market might take more time and patience than just ordering something with a simple button at Amazon or some other online store. That being said, flea markets often feel more personal and authentic.

The history of flea markets goes back to the 1860s, and the name comes from the French marché aux puces, a name that was originally given to a market in Paris which specialized in shabby second-hand goods of the kind that might contain fleas. Eventually, flea markets found their way to the United States, and today, they're fairly common to find in both rural areas and larger cities.

Open-air market

Recently I went to Rabun Gap Flea Market, a large open-air market about two miles south of Dillard, Georgia. They're open weekends only, from early spring to late fall. This place is filled with secondhand articles and antiques. Walking around at this market give you a glimpse of Rabun County culture at its best, whether it is the vendors showing you their local articles with a sense of pride for their community, or trying fruits from the next-door local farm, or chatting to the army veteran about his collection of very special coins.

Secondhand articles at Rabun Gap Flea Market, GA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

At this market, you will find an abundance of vendors carrying many lines of merchandise like clothes, rugs, produce, cosmetics, antiques. For the curious shopper, there are tons of odd and rare items as well. There are rows on rows with all kinds of things. Gem collections, vintage toys for kids, golf clubs and sports equipment, old movies, and fine china sets. At this flea market, they also welcome the locals to set up their yard sales here.

Several vendors set up shop at Rabun Gap Flea Market, GA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Ice cream and peaches

If you enjoy eating out, make sure to come hungry to Rabun Gap Flea Market. There's plenty of food to be found here. Vicki’s restaurant is a true favorite among the locals, offering a full line of breakfast and dinner menus. They're also known for their Friday night catfish buffet. If you stop by Vicki's, you might meet the kind and friendly owners Doyle and Vicki York.

For those craving ice cream or milkshakes on hot summer days, stop by 134 Sweet Street. And if you're looking for all the healthy stuff, there are several vendors with fresh produce such as Georgia peaches, watermelon, and corn, all very tasty.

134 Sweet Street is a spot worth visiting if you enjoy ice cream and sweets. Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

How to get there

It is fairly easy to spot the large flea market in Rabun County from the street. The market offers plenty of parking and is located right next to the US-441 road. Remember, cash is king at flea markets. Make sure to go to the ATM before heading here.

Address: Highway 441 N, Rabun Gap, GA 30568

