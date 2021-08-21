Phoenix, AZ

5 Top Yoga Studios You Can Visit in Phoenix

Sandy Casariego

PHOENIX, AZ - Yoga is known to have great physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Even without the mental and spiritual aspects of it, yoga will still help you become more balanced, strong, and flexible in the best way possible. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, you should consider these yoga studios to visit in Phoenix:

1. Sumits Yoga North Phoenix

This yoga studio was founded in 2004 as a studio that offers Sumit’s Yoga classes. Sumit’s Yoga is a type of yoga that combines different yoga styles, such as Bikram and Vinyasa. The studio accepts anyone interested in starting yoga, no matter the reasons. This studio also offers Yoga Sculpt, Flow, and Yin+ Restore classes.

2. Sutra Studios Downtown Phoenix

The Sutra Studios is located in the famous ‘artist district’ of Phoenix. This studio is a community-focused studio that believes in pushing students to live life to the fullest by being and feeling healthy and fit. The studio is led by mentors and motivators Rebecca and Matt Fritz, who offers 6 classes a week, from restorative yoga, Vinyasa yoga, to modern meditation. There is also online classes available for those who would like to experience ‘radical self-love.

3. Desert Song Healing Arts Center

This healing arts centre was founded by Vince and Mary Beth Markus to promote yoga as a way of life. The centre does not only offer yoga classes but also pilates and tai chi as they promote the power of movement and meditation in the art of healing. There are also other services provided such as massage therapy, acupuncture, retreats, and other events.

4. Yoga Nirvana

The studio offers many different classes from the All Levels to Advanced Flow class, from Ashtanga Improv to Kundalini, and more. For people interested in expanding their yoga practice, the studio provides Yin Therapy, Yoga of Drumming, and Gong Meditation. The studio also offers online classes for those interested

5. Moksha Yoga

The studio is dedicated to ‘the practice of quieting the mind’. With a very extensive class list offered, from Vinyasa, Mudra, Ashtanga, to Sutras and Ayurveda for Children, this studio allows members of all levels and ages to dive deeper into yoga and explore their potential. The studio also offers a yoga teaching program for those interested in teaching yoga to others.

