Five Best Thai Restaurants in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Thai cuisine is known to be full of flavor and nutrition. Whether you’re looking for delicious Thai street food or homemade comfort food, there are many great Thai restaurants in Phoenix to choose from. Here's a list of the top five Thai restaurants you must try in Phoenix.

Thai E-San

Established in 2011, Thai E-san is run by Rodger and Pui Pongtratic and serves authentic Thai food from the northeastern area of Thailand. Their menu is influenced by Laos and Cambodia style and rich in herbs and tends to be a little bit spicier than the regular Thai food.

Thai E-san uses the freshest local produce for its menu. Sticky rice, Thai E-San sausage, and Pad See Ew are the crowd favorite.

Location: 616 W Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ | (602) 297-8888

Thai Recipe Bistro

Thai Recipe Bistro serves an extensive menu of authentic Thai cuisine. From papaya salad to Tom Yum soup, they have it all. Their signature dishes are Flavorful Duck Curry, Chu Chee Salmon, Sun Devil Spicy Seafood (Pad Cha), and many more.

Location: 2234 N 7th St Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ | (602) 262-5454

Zen Thai

Zen Thai offers homemade Thai comfort food. They have an extensive menu and all of the food is made to order according to customers’ requests. Zen Thai signature dishes include pineapple fried rice, drunken noodles, and Pad Woon Sen

Location: 110 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ | (480) 420-8424

Glai Baan

Glai Baan claims to be a “Very Thai” kitchen, serving popular Thailand street food and snacks. Their menu is mostly spicy food because it’s influenced by the Isan region (northeastern) cooking style. They use local produce and no MSG is used in their food.

Glai Baan offers a variety of dishes, from Salted Crab Papaya Salad to Panang Curry.

Location: 2333 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ | (602) 595-5881

Chanpen Thai Cuisine

Chanpen Thai Cuisine is known as a "hole in the wall" and a favorite among the locals in Phoenix. They serve authentic Thai food with great services. They have several signature dishes, from Pad Thai with chicken and shrimp to crab fried rice.

Location: 2727 E Broadway Rd Phoenix, AZ | (602) 276-3778

