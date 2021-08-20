Mesa is selected as the new location for NTT seventh data center campus in the U.S.

MESA, AZ — NTT Ltd., a world-renowned global technology services provider, will build its Global Data Centers Americas division’s new data center campus in Mesa. The new Mesa campus is planned to open in early 2022 and will have seven data centers.

Since February 2021, NTT has launched its U.S. campus in other three locations, in Chicago, Hillsboro, and Santa Clara, and Mesa will be the fourth location. This is part of NTT’s plan to grow from three to seven campuses in the country.

With over 1,000 acres of shovel-ready property, Mesa is a promising location for high-tech manufacturers and data center providers from all over the world.

According to Mesa Mayor John Giles, low-cost electricity and robust fiber network have helped Mesa become one of the nation's most competitive strategic hubs for companies such as NTT.

The new NTT campus in Mesa will be furthering the city data center market and creating jobs opportunity and benefits to Arizona.

The Mesa campus will be built in southeast Mesa, in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The 102-acre campus will have seven data centers offering a total of 1.5 million sq. ft. of space and 240 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load.

“NTT has made an excellent decision in selecting our Elliot Road Tech corridor as the home for their new data center campus,” added Giles.

The campus will also follow LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Core and Shell certification specifications to reduce water consumption and conserve energy.

The data centers will offer access to multiple leading private, public, and hybrid cloud providers along with plenty of on-site amenities, from on-site parking to business-ready conference rooms.

