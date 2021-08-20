Tempe, AZ

Tempe installs traffic safety devices around schools to achieve Vision Zero

Sandy Casariego

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe installed several safety devices around schools over the summer, before students return to school to support Vision Zero. The safety devices installed at Tempe and Kyrene schools are high-visibility crosswalks and flashing speed limit signs installed at all six high schools in Tempe.

Vision Zero is a traffic safety policy that utilizes data and practices an ethical approach to achieve safety for all road users. The goal is to reduce the number of serious and fatal injury crashes in Tempe to zero. Tempe became the first city in Arizona to implement a Vision Zero goal in 2018 and the installation of the traffic safety devices is part of Tempe’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

“I’m happy to say that Tempe has taken one more step towards achieving our Vision Zero goal,” said Tempe Councilmember, Doreen Garlid.

Elementary and middle schools are installed with high-visibility crosswalks that have ladder-style with bright yellow color. This design is meant to draw attention from both drivers and pedestrians to the crosswalk to minimize unsafe crossings. The high-visibility crosswalks allowed pedestrians to cross safely by highlighting a safe area and alerting the driver to yield.

The flashing speed limit signs are installed at high schools to create an environment where many students can walk or bike to school safely. The signs are meant to remind drivers to drive at or below the speed limit during school hours.

“With these new safety measures in our school zones, Tempe will be safer today than we were yesterday – and that is our ultimate goal,” said Tempe Councilmember, Joel Navarro.

