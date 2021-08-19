Five Iconic Buildings to visit around Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — The city of Phoenix is filled with unparalleled architecture and buildings, from art-deco to Midcentury Modern masterpiece. Here is a list of some of the best architecture pieces you must visit in Phoenix.

The Biltmore

Known as Phoenix Point of Pride, the Biltmore Hotel was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentices. The hotel was built in 1929 with several features, such as the Mystery Room and the Gold Room, a ballroom with gold leaf ceilings.

First Christian Church

First Christian Church was originally designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1950 as a Classical University for Phoenix’s Southwest Christian Seminary. He designed all of the campus facilities, from the chapel, seminar rooms to the theater.

Unfortunately, before the campus could be built, the seminary has already closed. The First Christian Church started the construction of Wright’s triangular chapel in 1970 after asking Wright’s widow, Olgivanna, for permission.

Gammage Auditorium

In 1956, Gammage Auditorium was designed and rehabilitated by the famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright after its roof collapsed. The auditorium is located in the center of ASU’s Tempe campus. The design was originally meant for Baghdad’s opera house. Today, the auditorium is used as a multipurpose performance art space.

Phoenix Financial Center

Phoenix Financial Center was designed by W.A Sarmiento, a Peruvian architect, and was built in 1963. Phoenix Financial Center is one of the most famous building complexes in the greater Phoenix area. The center has two rotunda buildings and a high-rise office building. The center became a centerpiece of the Uptown Business District.

Luhrs Tower

Luhrs Tower is an art-deco high-rise residential building that was built in 1929. The iconic penthouse was featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” Since 1971, the penthouse has been added to Phoenix Historic Property Register, after previously used as a home base for the prestigious Arizona Club.

