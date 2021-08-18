Phoenix, AZ

Five things to do in Phoenix this weekend: August 20 - 22, 2021

Sandy Casariego

PHOENIX, AZ — If you are looking for fun activities around Phoenix this weekend, there are plenty of concerts and events to choose from. Check out this list of concerts and events to find the one that fits your taste.

WWE SmackDown

August 20, 2021

Footprint Center

201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ

WWE SmackDown is coming to Footprint Center this weekend. This event is set to feature great matches, including SmackDown Women’s Championship, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, and many more.

Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles Fall Tour 2021

August 21, 2021

The Van Buren

401 W Van Buren St Phoenix, AZ

Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles will be performing at The Van Buren this weekend and the ticket price is $40.

Mt. Joy is an indie band originally from Philadelphia. The band members are high school friends Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper, and Michael Byrnes.

Trampled by Turtles is a band consisting of Dave Simonett, Ryan Young, Tim Saxhaug, Erik Berry, and Dave Carroll. Their music is influenced by genres that didn't rely on amplification like bluegrass and folk.

Fayuca

August 21, 2021

Marquee Theater

730 N Mill Ave Tempe, AZ

Fayuca is a bilingual Reggae/Rock band originally from the valley area. The band debuted with "Por Que Seguir." and will be performing at Marquee Theater this weekend with tickets price starting at $17.

Dino Day

August 21, 2021

Arrowhead Towne Center

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ

Dino Day will feature a live DJ performance, dino-themed activities, photo ops with real life-size dinosaurs, and a pre-dino-fight scrimmage.

Paradise Winds

August 21, 2021

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 E Mayo Blvd Phoenix, AZ

Paradise Winds is a reed quintet based in Phoenix, Arizona. The members are Tiffany Pan, Joshua Gardner, Stefanie Gardner, Patrick Murphy, and Joey Kluesener. They have been performing together since 2005.

The concert price is $23.50 with a repertoire including, An American in Paris (1928) by George Gershwin, Splinter (2014) by Marc Mellits, and Eyes to See Them, Lips to Tell (2018) by Alyssa Morris.

