Try these self-guided tours around Phoenix's Mid-Century Neighborhoods

PHOENIX, AZ — Mid-century neighborhoods in Phoenix have stood the test of time and new housing developments. These neighborhoods started around the late 40s and early 50s in Phoenix as post-war affordable housing for military officers.

The modern design is known for its one-story house with a simple open floor plan, dramatic rooflines, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modularity. If you are a design and architecture geek, try self-guided tours around these Phoenix’s mid-modern neighborhoods.

Marlen Grove

Once advertised as the “Best Value in the West” for families, Marlen Grove is designed by Ralph Haver in 1952 and is located between the 10th and 11th streets. The residences feature block construction, low-sloped roofs, and single carports.

As you tour the neighborhood, expect to see a “Caution: Hipsters Ahead” sign between the Bethany Home to Montebello roads.

Windemere

Windemere is a U-shaped Haverhood located between 45th Street and 45th Place. The neighborhood is built in 1955 with full-glass picture windows and low-pitched rooflines, characteristics of Ralph Haver’s minimalist vision.

The neighborhood doesn’t have sidewalks and most residences have been renovated but refreshing feelings from small front yards and the lush, hanging foliage can’t be found in other new neighborhoods.

Marion Estates

Marion Estates, a high-end neighborhood located between Stanford and McDonald drives, north of Camelback Road, also used the modern architectural style. Besides Camelback Mountain scenery, Marion Estates also has stunning views of Praying Monk Mountain.

The neighborhood was built in 1952 and designed by well-known names like Ralph’s Haver, Blane Drake, and Al Beadle. The house features open-concept layouts with both flat and pitched rooflines, detached garages, carports, and even a rare split-level.

Paradise Gardens

Designed with futuristic-inspired mid-century style, Paradise Gardens is located between 32nd and 36th streets, from Mountain View Road to Gold Dust Avenue.

Paradise Gardens was built in the 1960s with cul de sac layouts, flat and pitched rooflines, carports with decorative “circle in a block” privacy walls, deep overhangs, and detached or offset garages. Mid-century famous plant variants like saguaros and Joshua trees framed the unique neighborhood landscape.

