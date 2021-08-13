Three therapists in Phoenix to help

PHOENIX, AZ - The awareness of mental health should always be our concern. Our life-stability and functions correlate much with the state of our mental well-being. Despite the need to be conscious of our mental health, we should never self-diagnose. Here we listed three therapists in town to help you out.

Mary Vucurevich

As a licensed professional counselor with a broad range of experiences, counselor Vucurevich knows how hard it is to find the right therapist. Ergo, she provides a free 10-minutes phone consultation to give you time a chance on deciding whether she and you are a good fit. Specializing in personal identity/discovery, LGBT, HIV, relationships abuse, and mood disorders, she is also known as a spiritual counselor. She believes that life is not about the destination but the journey.

She opens the session in 1110 E Missouri Ave, Suite 390 Phoenix, AZ 85014, with $85 to $200 ranging cost. To book a session, you could contact her via call at (602) 663-9770

Erika Pena

Located in The Phoenix Plaza Phoenix, AZ 85012, counselor Pena has 15 years of experience in the therapy field, handling outpatient, inpatient, crisis stabilization units, and residential. She previously worked in Forensic Psychology, operating with Mental Health and Drug Court, family, adolescents, adults, and couples therapy.

She offers a $90 per session fee for individuals and $95 for a couples session.

Call her at (623) 235-8569, or visit here for further information.

Krylyn Peters (Online Counseling)

She claims that working with her will be a collaboration of interaction. Involving humor, intuition, and creativity, counselor Peters utilizes her 15+ years of experience to provide the most suitable atmosphere to make it easier on you.

Costing $50 to $150 per session, she also offers free phone consultation beforehand, reach out to her at (602) 883-2339.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.