The town of Queen Creek Capital Improvement Department is now hiring

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The town of Queen Creek is looking for candidates to join the Capital Improvement Department as the Department Director and Finance Manager.

Here are the requirements to join the Capital Improvement Department:

CIP Finance Manager Requirements

Capital Improvement Plan Finance Manager is responsible for directing, managing, and supervising the financial aspects of the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) including:

Minimum Qualifications for positions:

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting, or any related field; Master’s Degree preferred; or, an equivalent major of experience and education sufficient to successfully perform the essential duties of the job;

Five (5) years of experience as a professional in budget administration;

budget administration experience related to CIP fiscal management preferred;

Three (3) years of experience in supervisory and overseeing CIP-related Procurement.

Department Director - Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Requirements

The Department Director is responsible to direct and manage the newly created department, Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), including streets, sewer, trails, water, parks, and Town buildings. The position requires a proven track record of leadership and strong administrative skills.

Minimum qualifications for the position:

Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Architecture, or a related field; and

Seven (7) years of experience in managing, leading, and supervising personnel of building complex and large infrastructure construction projects;

Hold a Contractor License or a Professional Engineer (PE) Registration is preferred.

To apply for the online application, the candidates are required to attach a cover letter and resume to the online application sites to be qualified for the further stages and consideration.

Important Dates

The application was started on August 11, 2021, and the first round of interviews is scheduled to take place the week of September 6, 2021. The second round of interviews for qualified candidates is scheduled to take place the week of September 13, 2021 For the successful candidate, the expected start date is October 2021.

For more information and job opportunities, click here.

