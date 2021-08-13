Palo Verde Park's new playground amenities

Fabian Centeno

MESA, AZ — After getting a major remodeling, Palo Verde Park is now open with a new playground area.

The new children's play area is part of the voter-approved 2018 Parks Bond Program. The projects also received a park development fund from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a nonprofit organization in partnership with Niagara Cares, part of Niagara Bottling LLC, a leading beverage manufacturer in the country.

“We are grateful for the support from Niagara, NRPA, and our residents for making this a reality,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

The voter-approved 2018 Parks Bond Program funded $350,000 for the Palo Verde Park development along with the grant of $130,000 as part of Niagara Cares’s 2020 Perk Your Park Project. Mesa is part of the program along with Washington, Allentown, Pennsylvania; Temple, Texas, and Puyallup.

“It’s part of Niagara’s mission to enrich the lives of youth which includes improving access to safe spaces for children and families to explore, grow and enjoy,” said Kristen Venick, Director of Niagara Cares.

Located at 3135 S. Dobson Road, Palo Verde Park has new play equipment, playground lighting, and two shade structures. The park also has new accessibility amenities including ramps and accessible playground surfacing, cozy dome, friendship swing, and transfer stations. Additional benches and tables were also added to the park’s surrounding area.

The remodeling and newly added equipements are important to create opportunities for children and families to enjoy outdoor activities in public spaces like Palo Verde Park. Outdoor interaction can improve the health and sustainability of the communities.

“The improvements at Palo Verde add to the quality of our outstanding parks in the City,” added Giles.

