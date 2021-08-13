The town of Queen Creek is now fully funding its pension reserves

Huy Phan

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The town of Queen Creek is the first township in the state of Arizona to fully fund its pension reserve.

Queen Creek is being recognized after their pension allocations in the government budgets. As part of the 2022 fiscal budget, starting from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the Town funded the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS). In addition to Public Safety Pension Reserve System (PSPRS) has already been funded earlier.

In the future, these reserves could save the Town’s operating budget almost $2 million every year by eliminating the obligation to allocate for large unfunded pension liabilities.

“Queen Creek is committed to financial stability and providing a secure future for our community,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney.

This achievement is part of the five-year plan, started in 2015. The Queen Creek Town Council approved a pension funding policy, which provided the town savings of $135,000 each year by paying the Town’s unfunded liability for the fire department.

The Town’s pension funding policy was expanded in 2018, the Town started work on funding the ASRS reserve requirements. The town also allocated funds for its estimated stake of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office unfunded pension liability.

In 2019, the fire and MCSO pension liabilities fully funding was approved by the Town Council, which included a five-year plan to fully fund all pension reserves. The plan was completed with the 2021 budget approval.

“Taking incremental steps to achieve a fully funded pension reserve is a key component of being fiscally minded and ensuring a strong future for this fantastic community,” added Barney.

The transition to funding the Queen Creek Police Department in early 2022 is also part of the current Queen Creek Town budget. After completing the transition, the fund for the pension reserve for MCSO can be allocated to future Queen Creek Police Department pension obligations.

