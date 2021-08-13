Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s home and legacy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Taliesin West is one of the classic houses designed by the renowned architect, Frank Llyod Wright in Scottsdale.

The house was built in 1937 in the southern foothills of the McDowell Mountains that overlooked Scottsdale’s Paradise Valley. The house was Wright’s beloved winter home, desert laboratory, and a studio for his apprentices.

“Taliesin West is a look over the rim of the world,” said Frank Llyod Wright in 1943

Taliesin West is considered as the beginning of Wright’s Prairie Style which combined context and vernacular elements in its design. Wright and his students designed and maintained the house by themselves, making it one of the most personal projects to Wright.

They designed the house using available local materials at the time, such as desert stone and redwood. The materials were applied in any part of the house, from the floors to the ceilings. The color used for the interior and exterior of the house is mainly the natural color from the material, such as red and brown.

Later Taliesin West was recognized as Wright’s symbol of versatility and a strong presence across the United States. The house became a National Landmark in 1982 and became one of UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2008.

Once used as Frank Lloyd Wright School Of Architecture, the house turned into Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation after the institution moved to Cosanti in 2020.

The foundation opens the house for public visits and offers a variety of tours options. The visitors can explore the house guided by a Taliesin West expert and the foundation also provide audio tours like Insight Tours & “Guided by Wright” so that visitors can explore the house at their own pace.

Aside from tours, the foundation also offered many programs and events, such as Sunsets and Sips. The guests can experience the house while drinking beverages of their choice. The open spaces change with every offering, giving the guests’ opportunity to experience something different each time.

For more information about the tours and events, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.