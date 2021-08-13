Top 5 Donuts shops in Tempe

Annie Spratt

TEMPE, AZ — There’s nothing better than biting into a freshly made classic donuts. But if you are looking for something new, nowadays there are newer artisan shops that serve both classic and new gourmet doughnuts.

Here are five doughnuts shops around Tempe that can deliver you both:

Donut Parlor

1245 W. Elliot Rd. #103, Tempe, AZ

(480) 570-1900

Donut Parlor started in 2016 and has been delivering a variety of baking products to the community ever since. This shop serves freshly baked donuts, from classic glazed to gourmet donuts with only the freshest ingredients. Their specialties are blueberry cake, blueberry crumb, maple bar, and Apple pie.

Hurts Donuts

2161 E. University Dr., Tempe, AZ

(480) 765-2101

Hurts Donuts opened in 2013 and now they have 16 stores across the country. This donuts shop offers 70 donuts varieties, with unique flavors and toppings. Some of their crowd favorites donuts are the Bart, the cotton candy, the Cookie Monsters, and their specialty the Blueberry Streusel.

Arizona Donut Company

1030 W. Broadway Rd., Tempe, AZ

(480) 968-1321

Arizona Donut opens 24 hours a week for you who regularly having a late-night craving. This donut shop serves a variety of menus, from classic glazed donuts to sandwiches. They also offer a variety of smoothies, tea, coffee, and boba tea to pair with your donuts.

The Local Donut

3213 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 500-5236

The Local Donut made their donuts from scratch by hand, from cutting to frying. They serve not only classic donuts but also gourmet donuts. Some of their specialties are the creme brûlée, the glazed red velvet, the S'mores, the Mochi donut, and the Vanilla Cronut.

Bosa Donuts

37 W Baseline Rd Tempe, AZ

(480) 838-8880

Bosa Donuts is open for 24 hours a week and has more than 24 locations across the Valley. They serve a variety of donuts, from old-fashioned classics like glazed donuts and apple fritters to vegan donuts. Aside from donuts, they also offer a variety of sandwiches, hot and iced coffee, fresh fruit smoothies, and boba tea.

