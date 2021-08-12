Phoenix, AZ

Valley Youth Theater opens audition for Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical

Sandy Casariego

PHOENIX, AZ — Valley Youth Theater has extended the audition submission for Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical to Saturday, August 14, at noon.

The musical show is based on The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin book written by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes, music composed and arranged by Joe Troiano and Jeffrey Zahn. The musical show will be performed from October 1 until October 31, 2021.

The book tells the story of Spookley, a square pumpkin living at Holiday Hill Farm in a round pumpkin patch and his journey to understand that being different is what makes him special.

There are several roles to be auditioned for, including Spookley The Square Pumpkin, Jack Scarecrow, Big Tom, Bobo, Mimi, Lala, Farmer Hill, Little Tom, and three of Spookley’s spider best friends, Edgar, Allen, Poe

Valley Youth Theater auditions are open to all young people, to be eligible for the audition, main stage performers should be at least 7 and not more than 19 years old.

The performers don’t have any responsibilities to sell tickets and don’t have to purchase or rent the costumes for the musical. Moreover, no formal training or any previous theatrical experience is required to get cast.

Valley Youth Theater open casting wants to give every kid in the Valley – regardless of their backgrounds, the same chance to join the shows. They look for potential and talent each kid has and if they are fit for the role.

The performers must submit the audition form and video of their performing a monologue and singing a song due by 12 p.m on August 14. Audition callbacks are to be announced possibly on Monday, August 23, 2021, and the rehearsals will possibly start at the end of August or early September.

For more audition and shows information, visit here.

