Here is what to do if you run into a flooded intersection

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — During the monsoon season in Maricopa County, the storm is expected to leave runoff in the intersection, it looks like a shallow stream that you can cross, but remember you shouldn’t.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that many deaths happen because of flooding, specifically drownings and most of the drowning can be prevented.

Many victims drowned when they drove into hazardous floodwaters, and their cars got swept downstream. The other cause is they walk too close or into floodwaters. Never underestimate the force and power of water.

To prevent these in the future, you should never make light of the force and power of floodwaters. Remember these if you encounter a flooded road:

It is never safe to walk or drive into floodwaters, you should always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

An adult could be swept away with just 6 inches of rushing water

Most cars could be swept away with just 12 inches of rushing water

SUVs and trucks could be swept away with just 2 feet of rushing water

A road could collapse under the floodwaters so never drive around the “Road Closed” sign blocking the road. It’s against the law and the city can fine you up to $2,000 for any efforts taken to rescue you.

The conclusion is never fooling around with floodwaters. No matter how to rush you are, it’s never worth risking your life, avoid driving into rushing water and turn around to find another route. It may take longer to get to your destination, but you will be safe and maybe in time for your appointment.

For more rain safety tips, visit here.

