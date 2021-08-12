Learn more about Mesa Redistricting 2021

Rylan Hill

MESA, AZ — Mesa’s population has grown and residents move resulting in the last ten years, this is resulting in neighborhood changes, because of that Mesa is required to redraw its districts in Redistricting process.

The neighborhood changes will lead to Mesa city council District boundaries changes. Therefore the redistricting process that follows is needed to adjust the number of residents in each district so that Mesa residents can have equal and fair representation in the government.

“We all belong to communities that are defined by where we live, work, and play. knowing these boundaries will help us keep communities together as we redraw city council district lines,” said Mesa Mayor, John Giles.

The city of Mesa follows the national guidelines based on the latest U.S. Census data in practicing redistricting process, including:

1. Equal Population

All districts should have nearly equal population because all vote is equal.

2. Adherence to the Federal Voting Rights Act

3. Compactness and Contiguity

4. Councilmembers Remain in Their Districts

5. Respect Communities of Interest

Communities of Interest (COI) is a group of people who shared common social bonds or similar interests. COI should be honored and protected as a whole.

6. Natural and Man-Made Boundaries

7. Existing Districts

The redistricting process is not a complete redrawing of the map, only a modification to existing council boundaries. The districts will remain in their current locations, near one another.

8. Resident Input

Mesa invites the residents to participate in the redistricting process because the locals understand their communities the most. Residents can join public hearings, access the digital tools and other options to provide input for the process.

In addition to a virtual meeting, Mesa’s Redistricting public hearings will be held throughout Mesa in August 2021. The first public hearing will be held on Aug. 12, 2021, at Webster Recreation Center starting at 6 p.m. and the virtual meeting will be held on Aug. 25, 20201starting at 6 p.m.

For more information on Redistricting process and public hearings schedule, visit here.

