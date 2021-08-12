How to be a hunter in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Want to learn hunting in Phoenix? Arizona Game and Fish Department open classes for youngsters age 9 and older to give them proper education about hunting in general. Check out the below list to figure out which program is right for you.

1. Online Course Field Day

This class can be taken by anyone age 9 and above who has completed the Arizona Hunter Education Online Course. This course must be completed online with a minimum passing score of 80 percent. Successful participants will get a certificate of completion and be scheduled for a field day. Field day courses will be taught by AZGFD Volunteer Instructors for four to five hours.

2. World of Wonder Program

This virtual education program will be held every month starting on September 2 from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. This program will explore the use of all senses for a successful hunt and enhance the wildlife watching experience. It's all about knowing what to look, where to look, and how to look in any given environment.

3. Boater Education Course

This education course covers many important topics such as the legal requirements, terminology of boating, what to do before getting on the water, how to navigate the boat, and emergency course of action. This course will be held on August 21 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

4. Paddlesports Education Course

This course will be held on August 13, 14, 26, and 27 from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. The course will start with a 3-hour theory session, then students will get an hour or more to put those theories into practice by paddling a kayak on the water. AZGFD will provide all equipment including paddles and life jackets.

To ensure safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some restrictions will be enforced on the programs according to the CDC guidelines. Children must have a parent or guardian to accompany them to class.

