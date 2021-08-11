ASU's lecturer selected as the new Arizona’s state climatologist

Markus Spiske

PHOENIX, AZ — Erinanne Saffell, a senior lecturer at ASU School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, has been selected by Governor Doug Ducey as the new Arizona state climatologist.

Saffel was appointed after Nancy Selover, the former Arizona state climatologist and fellow lecturer at ASU, decided to retire. Selover has served for 14 years as an Arizona state climatologist, and now Saffel will take on the role to educate and advocate about climate and weather issues to communities across Arizona.

“I'm eager to go talk to different communities across the state, especially the smaller communities,” said Saffel.

She is looking forward to learning about the communities experience and answering questions on weather and climate issues.

In the 1970s, Saffel was only three years old when Arizona often suffered heavy flooding and most of her childhood memories are full of that memory. Saffel’s childhood memories influenced her lifelong interest in water and brought her to study and pursue a career learning extreme weather and climate events.

She studied climate and achieved all her degrees from ASU, majoring in geography. Both her master’s degree and Ph.D. are focusing on climatology. She is now an expert on climate science, earth systems, and geography.

As the new state climatologist, Saffel will focus on the current drought in Arizona as one of her first priorities in the role. She said Arizona is still going to experience some drought, even with all of the rain it had back in June and July.

“We are seeing some improvements, but a drought is a long-term event and it's going to take a little bit more than one storm event or one summer to move out of that drought,” she added.

