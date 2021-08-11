Where to get ASU merchandise in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Do you want to be a part of ASU? Maybe you want to appreciate the creativity of ASU students? In Tempe, you'll find several stores carrying ASU merchandise and apparel. Students, alumni, parents, and visitors are welcomed to venture into these gold and maroon merchandise stores:

1. Cactus Sports

This is one of the oldest local-operated stores that sell ASU merchandise and gifts located at 514 South Mill Avenue Tempe. Cactus Sports offers men, women, and children clothing and caps, as well as accessories and home goods items.

2. Sun Devil Campus Store

Located inside the ASU Campus at 525 E. Orange St., Tempe, this store is always filled with visitors and students looking for school supplies, dorm necessities, clothing, gifts, books, games, and even electronics. This comprehensive shop always comes up with new merch from famous brands like Adidas, League, and Champion.

3. Sun Devil Marketplace

This two-story hub provides various apparel collections, specialties, and electronics. This store also uniquely provides spaces for community, and cafe & wine bar, making it a perfect place to shop and relax.

4. Tempe Marketplace

Located at 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, this marketplace offers seasonal ASU gear through many of its merchants. Just Sports store sells sports fan gear from all teams, while Lids store offers official fan caps with the latest style. Visitors can also find all kinds of ASU clothing apparel at Target and Old Navy stores.

5. Arizona Mills

This indoor shopping mall has approx. 180 stores located on 5000 S. Arizona Mills Cir., Tempe. A few familiar merchants also sell their products here like the Just Sports, Champs Sports, Lids Locker Room, and All Flags and Sports.

Visit these stores to purchase your favorite ASU merchandise. For more information on ASU visit www.asu.edu. Interested in visiting Tempe? Visit Tempe Tourism's official website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.