Scottsdale's Museum of The West to feature 'Light and Legacy: The Art of Edward S. Curtis'

Sandy Casariego

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s Museum of The West will be featuring the “Light and Legacy: The Art of Edward S. Curtis” exhibition on October 19, 2021, at the Halle Foundation Great Hall and the Pulliam Fine Arts Gallery.

From the 1890s, Edward S. Curtis’ (1868-1952) collected thousands of Native Americans’ photographs across the American West and created the most extensive anthropological work of the North American Indian project. This project became an inspiration for exhibitions, magazine articles, bulletins and books. It even gained the support of Theodore Roosevelt and J. Pierpont Morgan.

This exhibition features The North American Indian photographs consist of more than 80 Native American people in its 20 volumes publication. This loaned collection from the Peterson Family is organized by Tim Peterson, displaying the largest Curtis exhibition and showing the results of his passion over the years.

The exhibition will show richly illustrated photographs of Native American people living at the West of the Mississippi River, with informative captions that will invite the readers’ curiosity.

The photogravures, original copper plates of the photogravures, original photographs with platinum prints, glass plate negatives, silver bromides, cyanotypes, silver gelatins, and ephemera will also be on display along with other artworks.

Musical recordings of the North American Indian will also be played throughout the exhibition as part of Curtis’ original ethnological data.

Visit Western Spirit Scottsdale’s Museum of The West to experience this controversial Edward S. Curtis exhibition that will take visitors on a journey to the past American West and appreciate its cultural heritage.

For more information on this and many other events at the Museum of The West, visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org/visit/exhibitions/.

