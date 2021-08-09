Total Joint Replacement class at Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Sriyoga Ashram

TEMPE, AZ — Total joint Replacement class, part of Tempe St. Luke's Hospital Motion Academy, will take place on August 13 and August 27.

The Motion Academy class will be led by Dr. Sumko, a hip and knee Specialist. This class will be suitable for someone who is having or considering surgery to relieve joint pain and help patients decide if a total joint replacement is an option.

The class will give patients the necessary information to prepare for orthopedic surgery and improved their quality of life. Some topics that will be discussed will include the options, risks, and benefits of total joint replacement surgery. In addition, the class will also help patients better understand osteoarthritis, from its causes, symptoms, to treatment options.

Patients will also learn how to prepare for preoperation, hospitalization, discharge, recovery, and home treatment. Tempe St. Luke's Hospital suggests those considering surgery name a care partner who will provide assistance before, during, and after surgery, and the care partners should also attend the class.

Tempe St. Luke's Hospital is holding the total joint replacement class to widen patients’ knowledge and understanding of all aspects of total joint replacement surgery. With more information, patients can get fewer complications, less pain, and faster recovery.

The registration for the Total Joint Replacement class is now open and free of charge. Tempe St. Luke's Hospital encourages those considering for the surgery and those who will take care of someone after surgery to attend this class.

Participants can dress casually and comfortably. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only the patients and their care partners will be allowed in the class and no other companions are allowed.

For more registration and information about this class, click here.

