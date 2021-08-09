Arizona State University music professor receives international award for excellence in teaching

Brian Matangelo

PHOENIX, AZ — Dr. Deanna Swoboda, associate professor in Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, is the first woman to be recognized with Excellence in Teaching Award by the International Tuba Euphonium Association.

Excellence in Teaching Award is one of the most prestigious in the tuba world. The accolade is given to individuals who practiced excellence in tuba and euphonium teaching, improved teaching of those instruments, and a commitment to mentoring young musicians.

Swoboda was nominated to ITEA by a former student. Many of her former students, current students, and colleagues wrote letters of support highlighting Swoboda’s teaching and contributions to the academic world to support the nominations.

Later, the ITEA board of directors determined the winner by reviewing all the international nominees and letters submitted.

“The fact that someone takes the time to nominate you, and then contact your students and your colleagues on your behalf, and then ask them to support you is quite an honor,” said Swoboda.

She has been teaching full-time for 17 years at the university level and has a wonderful career as a performer and entrepreneur. Before her work at Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, she worked at Western Michigan University, where she taught tuba and euphonium and played with Western Brass Quintet.

Swoboda has performed hundreds of solo performances across the United States and Europe, from the USA String Orchestra, the Deutsches Tubaforum, the St. Petersburg Conservatory and the National Conservatory of Madrid. Today, Swoboda still retains her solo career and performs as a substitute tuba player with the Dallas Brass.

