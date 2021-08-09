Phoenix Police Department is hiring

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for new recruits to join their dedicated team. The qualification test will take up to 90 days starting with the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test and written exam on August 14 and 28, 2021.

To be eligible, participants must be a United States citizen age 20.5 years, must be physically and mentally healthy with zero criminal histories, have not been discharged dishonorably by the United States Armed Forces, possess a valid driver's license, and has committed less than eight driving violations.

Refer to the following steps for the qualification process:

1. Complete an AZPOST Personal History Statement (PH)

Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training (AZPOST) ID number is needed for the written exam. Click here(my.azpost.gov) to register.

2. Written or Online Examination

The written exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions related to observation and memory with a 70% minimum passing score. Click here to see the sample test.

3. Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT)

POPAT will be held on the same day as the written exam at the Phoenix Police Academy. The instructional videos of the five physical tests can be seen here.

4. Background Interview

After successfully complete the written and POPAT exam, participants will be interviewed by a background investigator.

5. Polygraph Examination

The background check of participants will be confirmed using a lie-detector test.

6. Community Interview

Participants will be interviewed by community members.

7. Psychological Test and Medical Examination

Participants will be interviewed by a licensed psychologist and examined by a licensed physician

8. Controlled Substance Screening

Participants are required to submit to a urinalysis during the hiring process.

The successful applicants will be trained at the Phoenix Police Academy. Police Recruits that possess a bachelor's degree or higher will receive a hiring incentive of $23.53/hour, 40 hours a week, for 26 weeks. More information can be accessed here.

