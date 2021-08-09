Tour of Cosanti, Arizona's cultural site

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Built in the late 1950s by Paolo Soleri, Cosanti is still an innovative structure combining architecture, nature, and art. Tour of Cosanti will take the visitors into the complex of Cosanti, taking a closer look at the art they are doing there.

Cosanti was built for over 50 years with the help of more than 8,000 volunteers and has been inhabited since 1970 by Soleri with his relatives and students. It has been described in the 1970s New York Times as an "urban laboratory" by a famous architecture critic, Ada Louise Huxtable, and has attracted scholars, urban planners, and architects ever since. A mixture between architecture and ecology called “arcology”, the Soleri said the structure could be a solution to the ongoing crisis of climate change. It is now recognized by the Arizona Registry of Historic Places.

The structure of Cosanti is influenced by the ancient concept that utilizes the sun’s position to cool certain spaces in summer and provide warmth in winter. His creative approach through arcology was carefully designed to bring people closer to nature and each other. Paolo Soleri's "earth casting" technique was performed by forming concrete shells over mounded dirt, built from the roof down and outside in. The ancient concept that influenced this technique utilizes the sun's position to cool

Visitors can come to this experimental architecture with a guided tour limited to 12 people from Monday to Saturday at 9.15 a.m and 10.30 a.m without any fee. Visitors can also watch the windbell making process, called the "bronze pour", on weekday mornings at 9.30 a.m and 10.30 a.m.

Located in the high desert of Paradise Valley, Cosanti stands apart visually and philosophically, inviting people to experience future cities focused on living more fully with less. Schedule your next tour here.

