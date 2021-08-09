Update on E.Coli levels in Oak Creek Water

Bradley Singleton

SEDONA, AZ — On Thursday, July 29, water quality measures show E.coli levels at all test sites in Oak Creek were all under the state and federal water quality E. coli limit.

On July 23, 2021, heavy rain overwhelmed the city of Sedona’s El Camino Lift Station and overflowed the pump system, causing a sewage spill. Around 1,500 gallons of untreated liquid drainage was spilled into nearby gush. The spill was managed to be stopped in 30 minutes. The liquid entering Oak Creek was well diluted by the rain occurring at the time.

The test results show range from the lowest 30.9 CFU /100mL in Deer Pass Trail up to 141.4 CFU /100mL in Windmill Park. Other test sites are Poco Diablo/Oak Creek Cliffs, Red Rock State, Page Springs Bridge, and Page Springs Bridge Duplicate. For recreational swimming, the water limit specific to E. coli is 235 Colony Forming Units (CFU)/100mL of water to maintain public health. The city did not report any new E. coli results for this incident.

Unlike the previous weekend, there was no heavy rain for three days before the test. This is believed to cause the low level of E.Coli. Based on the recent test results, the City of Sedona took back the warning near Crescent Moon Ranch swimming area on high levels of E. coli. Furthermore, the results were sent to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

In the meantime, residents should always be careful when visiting Oak Creek after storm events when E. coli levels are highest.

