Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix is known as the Valley of The Sun, and raising a family in Phoenix is a great decision. Here is why.

According to U.S News, they have analyzed more than 100 metro areas in the United States, and Phoenix was ranked 40 as the best place to live based on the quality of life there. Phoenix was also ranked 50 as the best place for you to retire and was ranked 24 as the fastest growing place.

Phoenix attracts new people from everywhere because it has a beautiful warm atmosphere, affordable houses, tasty foods, sports stadiums, and activities, shopping districts. The city also has cafes and parks where you and your family can visit and play.

Phoenix has also several public schools, such as Basic Phoenix and Great Hearts Academy. If your children are interested in history and culture, you and your family can visit the Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park. Your family can learn about the earliest Hohokam residents and stay updated with the latest theological developments at the Arizona Science Centre.

There are so many things Phoenix has to offer and fortunately the cost of living in Phoenix is more affordable than in other cities like San Fransisco or New York. The thriving tourist attractions in the area help reduce costs for residents, saving more than $1,000 per year in visitor taxes.

There are also a lot of job opportunities with 4-star reviews in Phoenix, you can work in Banner Health, Sprouts Farmer Makers, Pet Smart, Honeywell, Amazon, and many others. The annual salary that you can get in Phoenix is $52,330, and the unemployment rate in 2020 was 7.4%, which is lower than the national average.

