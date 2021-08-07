Some noteworthy activities to do in when visiting Salt River Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ - For thousands of years, Arizona's famed Salt River has been a source of creativity and enjoyment for Greater Phoenix inhabitants.

The 200-mile river supplies much of the water supply for Greater Phoenix via canals, pipelines, and reservoirs. The latter forms several of the neighboring pleasant lakes: Saguaro, Canyon, Apache, and Roosevelt lakes, all serve as Salt River reservoirs.

If you are planning a trip to the Salt River, look at the list of recommended activities below.

1) Salt River Tubing

Tubing down the Lower Salt River is undoubtedly one of the most popular summer activities in the Phoenix region. You can go tubing with a group of friends or family, with a guide, or go alone.

Go to the Salt River Tubing & Recreation shop to rent some tubes. Rentals are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

2) Salt River Kayaking

Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are other popular activities along the Lower Salt River. Many kayakers and paddleboarders prefer to come early in the morning to avoid the heat and crowds.

Visit REI Co-op Experiences or Riverbound Sports Paddle Co., both of which offer guided tours and rentals. Arizona Rafting offers whitewater rafting trips farther north in the Salt River Canyon for those seeking something a little more intense.

3) Wild Horse Sighting

The wild horses, commonly known as mustangs, who make the river their home are one of the most breathtaking sights to be discovered along the 18-mile length of the river. The horses can be easily observed throughout your journey since they graze along the banks where many tourists kayak and tube.

The horses are most commonly seen during the first two to three hours of sunrise and sunset when the temperature is more relaxed. Remember to set boundaries since these horses are wild animals.