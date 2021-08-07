The importance of reading stories to a child from early age

MESA, AZ - The Mesa Public Library shares a reason why reading stories to children from an early age is important.

Rapid development happens in a child's first five years. During that time, the brain of a newborn will constantly expand and grow. Therefore, reading to children during that period can benefit their brain development as well as their emotional well-being.

All future learning is built on the connections formed in childhood. Parents need to consider themselves as architects who have the responsibility for making plans, designing, and constructing a building.

While reading is beneficial for a child's development, it also provides a great way for parents to relax after a long day and still spend quality time with their baby. Many parents consider reading to their children to be one of the most enjoyable aspects of parenting.

For those who want to start adding books to their child-bonding routine, the National Association for the Education of Young Children offers some starting tips:

Pick a book that you liked to read as a child.

Help babies recognize their own anatomy by reading books that talk about body parts.

Combine fun reading with listening by using books with rhymes and songs.

Assist babies in learning new vocabulary with books that combines images and words.

Improve babies' communication abilities by reading the books out loud or utilize audiobooks.

Babies' future love of reading is impacted by the number of books parents read to them in their childhood. At the end of the day, the most important aspect of reading to a child is not the tricks and tips, but having a good time with them.

