Find your true calling with the Maricopa COAD

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — If you live in Maricopa County and helping others is your calling, you may join the Maricopa County Community Organizations Active in Disaster or MCCOAD.

According to its official website at https://www.maricopacountycoad.org/ MCCOAD is a place for independent community organizations that focus on humanity and are active on disaster threats, from education-based to faith groups. COAD is under the Arizona Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster or VOAD's local structure.

The organization aims to preserve efficient service and supply delivery to those who are impacted by catastrophes. This nonprofit works under the four principles of disaster phases including preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. For those who are interested to join MCCOAD, they may register online at here https://www.handsonphoenix.org/volunteer-sign-up and for organizations that want to be included in MCCOAD can register here https://www.maricopacountycoad.org/membership/.

The members of MCCOAD include HandsOn Greater Phoenix, ToolBank Phoenix, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, Centerpoint to Hope, and St. Mary's Food Bank. You can check the whole list at https://www.maricopacountycoad.org/organizations/.

According to its official website at https://www.azvoad.org/about-us/, the Arizona VOAD is a nonprofit organizations association that aims on giving support and joy to communities across the State of Arizona. Through its COADs, the total of organizations that are included in VOAD is around 60 and from all kinds of humanity-focused organizations.

Arizona VOAD runs under the 4Cs principles: Cooperation, Communication, Coordination, and Collaboration, in fulfilling its aims to humanity. The COADs that are included in VOAD are Coconino County, Maricopa County, Mohave County, Pinal County, Southern Arizona, Yavapai County, and Yuma County. Arizona VOAD is the partner of National VOAD that includes other similar organizations across the U.S.

