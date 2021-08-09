Action you should do when finding desert tortoise in your area

PHOENIX, AZ - Summer rains can sometimes drive desert tortoises out of their nests. Here are some guidelines you can follow if you encounter a tortoise near your place.

First, you need to identify if it's a tortoise or a turtle. The Arizona Game and Fish Department provides a Turtle ID Chart that can help you determine what type of tortoise is it.

The African spur thigh tortoise resembles desert tortoises. What differentiates those two is that the African spur is bigger with a heavier build and can weigh up to 15 pounds.

You need to remember that only native Sonoran desert tortoises will be accepted into the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. So, if you find an African spur thigh tortoise, a red-eared slider (pond slider), or any other non-native tortoise, contact a wildlife rescue facility.

Uninjured desert tortoises seen in the wild should be left alone. According to Arizona laws, removing any desert tortoise from its natural habitat is prohibited.

If you find a lost, wounded, or ill tortoise, take a picture of the top, front, and back of the tortoise and send them to TAP@azgfd.gov or text them to 480-694-8395. In addition, please also provide your name and phone number. If you sent them outside of operating hours, take them in first. Here are some guidelines you can follow to care for the tortoise:

Keep the tortoise in a box or plastic container filled with hay, straw, shredded paper, or blankets.

Keep the tortoise away from children and pets.

Soak the tortoise in a container filled with about a half-inch of water, since the tortoise may be dehydrated or hungry. Tortoise can't swim, so the water shouldn't reach over its head.

Feed the tortoise with the food included in this list.

