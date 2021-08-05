Tempe, AZ

Tempe welcomes Valon Mortgage to provide Mortgage Solutions to residents

TEMPE, AZ — Valon Mortgage, a residential mortgage tech startup, will be opening a new customer support operation in Tempe. This expansion allows the mortgage tech company to provide better service for West Coast customers and to grow larger.

Over the last decade, the servicing industry innovation in technology and practices has not improved by much. This results in homeowners having to pay more, either with their money, time, or energy. Valon wants to challenge the industry by developing modern solutions into services operations to help all stakeholders be satisfied.

Valon Mortage’s main mission is how to keep the borrower better informed by using technology. The startup provided several services, such as mortgage information, financial advice, and payment services. Valon uses software to provide clear and transparent information regularly to borrowers, in good and bad times.

“We are thrilled to be expanding to the Phoenix market and to be growing our team locally,” said Shamim Rehman, Valon Servicing VP/Director.

Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said greater phoenix has become a place for technology to grow and changing the industry. Companies’ success could happen because of Arizona’s supportive regulatory environment and Tempe’s venture capital ecosystem that allows thriving startup and financial services companies to grow.

“We welcome Valon Mortgage as not only an employer in our community but as a modern mortgage option for our residents,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

The new office will be operating at 1501 W. Fountainhead Pkwy, and immediately hiring 50 new employees to fill the roles in management and mortgage loan servicing. To learn more about Valon Mortgage career opportunities visit valon.com/careers

