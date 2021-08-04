Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council named DCA Julie Done as Appellate Prosecutor of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ — Maricopa County DCA, Julie Done, received the Appellate Prosecutor of the Year Award from the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council, or in short, APAAC. She is recognized for all of her hard works at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. She focused on the mission of helping and seeking justice for the victims.

DCA Julie Done received the award at the 2021 APAAC Annual Prosecutor Conference that was held on June 24, 2021. APAAC currently serves Arizona, 885 full-time state, county, and civil prosecutors and was created by the Arizona Legislature in 1977. The council's main purpose is to train and educate prosecutors all around Arizona.

Julie moved to Arizona after completing law school. She joined the Attorney General’s Office in the Capital Litigation and Criminal Appeals Sections. After 13 years of serving there, Julie joined MCAO Capital Litigation Bureau in 2019 as Deputy County Attorney.

Julie has been influential in the Capital Litigation Bureau since the very beginning.

She is not only a leader, but also an active team player, providing helpful resources for other bureaus in MCAO. Her work is different from regular prosecutor work, she mainly helps with researching, drafting, and editing pleadings. Occasionally, she needs to argue individual issues in the cases, but never involves trying cases.

“I try to protect the conviction and sentence on the front end before it has happened, and make sure we do everything we can in trial so later the conviction and sentence are not overturned,” explained Julie Done.

Julie has worked on many cases and is focused on bringing justice to the victims and community throughout the state of Arizona. She has written Special Action Petitions and Responses, draft capital cases, participating in spoken argument, as well as preparing drafts for pretrial and post-convictions cases.

Currently, Julie is leading the Miller/Montgomery juvenile cases, defending that juveniles should not serve a life sentence for first-degree murder, based on Supreme Court’s opinion in Jones v. Mississippi decided in April 2021. If successful, this will dismiss the pending retrial and resentencing in many of the juvenile cases.

