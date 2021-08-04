Family-Friendly Exhibits in Heard Museum

PHOENIX, AZ — The Heard Museum in Phoenix introduces American Indian art and cultures through exhibits that let parents and children learn cultural diversity in a family-friendly environment.

Some of the exhibits that are currently on display are:

1. Around the World: The Heard Museum Collection

This exhibition's purpose is to commemorate the first exhibition of the Heard Museum that was created by the Heard couple, Dwight and Maie Bartlett Heard in 1929. Today, this exhibition is filled with their worldwide collections and also many important art pieces from later donors like Byron Harvey III.

2. Grand Procession: Contemporary Plains Indian Dolls from the Charles and Valerie Diker Collection

This exhibit shows a collection of 23 dolls that represent Indigenous people of the 19th century that occupied the Great Plains and Great Basin regions. Each doll is decorated with tiny micro-beads and incredible details.

3. HOME: Native People in the Southwest

This is the Heard's most valuable masterpiece filled with quotes, interviews, poetry, and personal collections of native people in the Southwest. This exhibition features irreplaceable collections such as treasures, katsina dolls, a 30-foot glass & clay art fence, a 21-foot mural, native plants sculpture garden, and many more. These collections are designed to tell exciting stories of the American Indian Southwest culture.

4. Highlights from the Collection

This exhibition features highlighted collections to provide continuous updates to the showcase. The signature pieces examples are the Hopi katsina dolls, Navajo textiles, Pueblo pottery, and many more.

The Heard Museum was built in 1929 and since then has been developed to become a renowned world-class museum, dedicated to introduced American Indian art and retell the stories of American Indian people and culture to the common people.

The Heard Museum is open every Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

