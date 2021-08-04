Phoenix Children's Hospital 5K and Kids' Dash Fundraising Event free to register to end of month

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation will host a fundraising event called "5K and Kids' Dash" on October 2nd in downtown Phoenix.

The free registration deadline is extended until August 31st and the first 1,000 registered adult participants will get a cooling towel and an official event bib to be displayed on their shirts.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is inviting Phoenix citizens to join their mission in providing care and responding to the urgent needs of critically ill children and their families in Arizona and beyond. This event is intended to raise awareness of the injured children's needs and also celebrating the healthcare heroes for their dedication to patients.

Funds raised will provide vital services for children who are battling cancer, heart defects, and many other fatal injuries at Phoenix Children's Hospital including food, housing, and transportation support for families with financial struggles.

The funds will encourage children's recovery through art therapy, music therapy, animal-assisted therapy, camp rainbow, and many more. They will also help the hospital to invest in advanced technology for a more innovative clinical program and care.

Free registration will end on August 31st. Starting on September 1st, adult registration will cost $45 and youth $15 per person. Wheelchair, strollers. and other mobility aids are allowed in this event. Participants are also allowed to bring their dogs and start at the back.

Assemble your team and register now to participate at the sixth annual Phoenix Children's Hospital 5K and Kids’ Dash fundraising event and help ease the burden of families in need.

For more information, see the FAQs page on the event website here.

