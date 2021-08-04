The Phoenix Theater Company upcoming shows for the 2021/2022 Season starting on August 18

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Theater Company releases upcoming shows for the 2021/2022 Season that captured stories of people with resilience and tenacity in their everyday lives, starting on August 18.

This new season will be held indoors and produced by some of the best theatrical performers from NYC to L.A. Some local artisans also take part in costumes, property, and scene shops to uplift the audience's spirits and create a memorable experience for all people. The following are shows that will take place in 2021:

Steel Magnolias

Directed by Karla Koskinen, this show tells a story about some women who met at a Beauty Salon, where they bond hilariously through challenges and tragedies. Later on, their friendship will be strengthened through trials and hardships.

Date: August 18 to September 12

Place: Hormel Theater

2. Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

This is a small cast version of the award-winning musical featuring the love triangle story of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.

Date: September 15 to October 24

Place: Mainstage Theater

3. The Rocky Horror Show

This twisted rock musical show presents a dynamic tension between the new fiancees, Brad and Janet, and a taboo world. This show invites audiences to awaken their sensational and inner fantasies.

Date: October 6 to December 5

Place: Hormel Theater

4. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

This holiday musical show presents stories of Christmas past, present, and future with the festive decoration of mistletoe, garland, and Christmas tree. Audiences will be invited to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Date: November 17 to January 2, 2022

Place: Mainstage Theater

The theater no longer requires audiences (who have been vaccinated) to wear a mask. However, an audience with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the place. The ticket will be refunded in full.

