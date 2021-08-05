Flower Street Urban Gardens introduced vertical garden walls to protect plants from the summer heat

PHOENIX, AZ — Flower Street Urban Gardens offer a helpful solution for outdoor gardening when faced with the challenges of Phoenix's relentless summer heat, namely the vertical garden system.

This patented system makes outdoor gardening easier in summer by taking advantage of unused spaces and placing the vertical garden at hands level. The garden's triangular shape made from natural redwood provides shade from the sun, keeping the soil moist while preventing it from dehydration and drying out.

This method of gardening has been adopted in various places across the city including restaurants, schools, living facilities, associations, and city planning and beautification projects nationwide. Some residents also adopt this method to occupy small spaces in their houses.

Several restaurant owners have adopted this method to enhance their restaurant's appearance while also provides valuable plants for their everyday use like mints, rosemary, and other useful herbs. This creative method can improve the aesthetic aspect of a restaurant and presents a relaxing atmosphere for customers to enjoy their drinks and meals.

The vertical garden system has been used as an educational tool for biology teachers to teach their students about botany and horticulture. The school garden can cultivate a positive habit and encourage children to appreciate nature.

Flower Street Urban Gardens is a company located in Phoenix, Arizona. Their mission is to introduce an enjoyable and practical gardening experience for people in general. As a company, they are aspired to simplify the process of organic planting.

Interested customers can schedule consultations through their website or visit their office at 4401 E Flower St, Phoenix, Arizona.

