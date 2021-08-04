Almost There Rescue is hiring Animal Care Specialist

PHOENIX, AZ — Want to work with animals in Phoenix? Almost There Rescue (ATR) is looking for a part-time or full-time Animal Care Specialist for the working hours of 6 a.m to 9 p.m, Monday to Sunday.

The Animal Care Specialist is needed to keep the puppies and people happy by keeping the maternity suites, public spaces, and playrooms clean and sanitized. They must be sensitive to the health and hygiene of the puppies, and feed them properly. They have to mop the floors, do laundry, check the stocks and upload information to the online database.

The responsibilities of the Animal Care Specialist include:

- Clean and sanitize the entire facility according to outlined procedures including floors, bowls, towels, blankets, dog kennels, laundry, etc.

- Feed and provide water to all animals including the new ones that were brought into the facility.

- Recognize signs of illness and behavior pattern changes to provide clear information to the database.

- Restock supplies and assist in new staff member training.

Candidates for this position are preferred but not required to have previous related experience. They must have reliable transportation to perform in a hectic environment, be physically strong to carry supplies and animals weighing over 70 lbs and be willing to be exposed to animal noises, odors, and dander.

ATR helps large-breed puppies and their mama dogs to grow and give them time and space to socialize with human and other dogs. The mama dogs are trained and prepared for adoption into their forever home. All ATR dogs are altered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped prior to adoption.

This is not a comfortable job. You will see a lot of mess and dirt all day long. But that's not all, there will be many happy-wagging tails and tons of puppy kisses, which will make it all worthwhile.

