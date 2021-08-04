Maricopa County Animal Shelters looking for Foster Parents

Markus Winkler

PHOENIX, AZ — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Shelter is continuously looking for foster parents to provide genuine care for old, sick, injured, underweight, and behaviorally challenged dogs and cats through their foster program.

Prospective adopters of larger dogs of over 30 pounds will be prioritized. In addition, MCACC has four types of fostering, each with specified requirements.

Day Foster

This program has the shortest time commitment of all MCACC's foster opportunities. However, any contact between personal pets and Foster Dogs should be minimized, and it is forbidden to take the Foster Dogs to any off-leash areas, including the dog parks.

Overnight Foster

This program requires a commitment to foster large dogs and cats for a weekend or up to a month at your place. If you are willing, you can keep the pup until they get adopted. This program will give answers to MCACC about their pet behavior and personality, so they can find the right fit for adoption.

Medical Foster

Some animals arrived at MCACC with minor or major medical conditions that require extra tender and loving care outside the shelter environment. The program requires commitments from foster parents for at least 2 weeks up to several months. Regular check-in with the MCACC foster coordinator and follow-up appointments at the shelter clinic are also required.

Behaviour Foster

This program is looking for foster parents who can care for animals with special behavior and are in need of training. Foster parents might need to provide additional training to increase the animal’s basic skills, manners, and socialization through training, together with MCACC Behavior Team and Foster Coordinators.

If you have any questions about this program call MCACC Foster Coordinators at 602-372-1158 or send an email to ACCFoster@maricopa.gov.

