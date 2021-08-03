The 31st Annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence will be held on September 26

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence presents its 31st annual celebration that will be held on Sunday, September 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., located in the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Courtyard at 7380 E 2nd St.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence is a non-profit theatrical organization that holds its annual awards ceremony each year. With its unifying slogan, "Many stages, one community," the organization is determined to promote the existence and growth of theater in Maricopa County.

Through its annual awards ceremony, the ariZoni council bestows a contribution award to the outstanding individual and a service award to the prominent and deserving individual for their contributions to theatre. Furthermore, the scholarship committee will award scholarships for qualified students.

This free outdoor celebration will present various entertainments, including live music, dancing under the stars, a DJ party, food trucks, vendors booths, and raffle prizes announced every 15 minutes in the evening.

Two theatrical awards ceremonies will be held inside the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, while the awards celebration will be held outdoor in the courtyard. The ariZoni Youth Theatre Award ceremony will go from 5 to 6 p.m., and the ariZoni Theatre Awards ceremony for adults will go from 6.45 to 7.45 p.m. Ticket for these theatrical ceremonies will cost $10 each, and the audiences will be expected to join the outdoor celebration afterward.

Interested vendors are still welcomed to register their booth for the ariZoni Theatre Awards. More information can be checked on their social media account here.

