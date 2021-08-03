PHOENIX, AZ — Central Arizona Shelter Services is hiring a Case Manager to provide support and employment opportunities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness until they become self-sufficient.

The job responsibilities include identifying vulnerable individuals and their needs to create an effective future plan, assisting clients in the job recruitment process, conducting follow-up to monitor and reviewing their progress and provide additional needs including training and promotion.

This is a full-time job with regular working hours from Monday to Friday. However, there may be weekend work according to demand. This work is usually done in an office environment but some occasional outdoor events with various weather conditions might also be necessary.

Applicants to this job must have a bachelor's degree in social or behavioral science or related field with a minimum of one year of experience in social services. They must be able to obtain the State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card, CPR-First Aid certification, and also pass the Naloxone (Narcan) training.

Candidates must have a calm composure to make decisions in difficult situations, armed with interpersonal skills to communicate effectively and commit to a solution-focused work attitude for clients' welfare.

There are some physical demands for candidates to perform this job as well as visual acuity to analyze data, able to operate a motor vehicle, and can sit for long enough to accomplish tasks. The candidate will also be required to move around buildings and facilities from time to time.

Apply for this position on the CASS website here

