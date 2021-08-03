FuelFest is Headed to Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on December 4th

PHOENIX, AZ — FuelFest is headed to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park located at 20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, Arizona with sponsor showcases, entertainment, and incredible cars display. The general admission for this event is $20 for adults and free for children age 5 and under.

FuelFest is hosted by Cody Walker, featuring rare, exotic cars, and some modified cars from all over the world. Car enthusiasts will be presented with an interesting combination of the automotive world with live music, racing, and art. The fans will be served with performances of some celebrity guests and exclusive showcases of famous movie cars.

The experiences of this event include drift shows, live drag racing, huge car showcase, fast and furious movie cars, interactive exhibits, guest star appearances, art shows, live music, food and drinks, and VIP Lounge.

The VIP Lounge ticket costs $300 with exclusive benefits such as a private entrance, private photo opportunities, comfortable lounge areas, craft food & drinks, and a complimentary drink voucher and goodie bag. VIP guests will have a chance to walk on the red carpet.

FuelFest welcomes vendors to join their events and also encourage car drivers and fans to register their cars for drift and drag race. The premium car registration is starting at $100, including one general admission for the driver, while the drag race registration costs $65. All legal vehicles are welcomed, including motorcycles, dragsters, race cars, and streetcars.

This event is a unique opportunity to watch live racing and see your dream cars up closely—learn about global brands and products also meet your favorite celebrity and influencers. So purchase your ticket now before it runs out.

Part of the profits will be donated to Reach Out Worldwide, a charity founded by Paul Walker.

