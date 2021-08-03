Tempe, AZ

10th anniversary of LEGO Ninjago

Sandy Casariego

TEMPE, AZ — LEGOLAND Discovery Center presents LEGO Ninjago, a limited-time event from August 6th to September 19th, with tickets starting at $24.99 per person.

LEGO Ninjago presents the story of Master Wu and his ninja team who have been searching a long time for their missing Golden Amulet. Visitors are invited to join Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Llyod, and Nya as ninjas and help find the missing golden fragments, learn their moves, and restore the Golden Amulet to preserve the secret of Ninjago. Visitors will be rewarded when the challenges are complete.

Visitors can continue the adventure with other activities such as finding mini golden figures in MINILAND Scavenger Hunt, complete challenges in the Augmented Reality experience, rule the Disco Lounge with ninja moves, meet the costumed characters of Ninjago, and create ninja masks at the Creative Workshop.

Other attractions outside of the event are also available to enjoy. These include the 4D cinema, kingdom quest, merlin's apprentice ride, LEGO Racers, LEGO city play zone, dino explorer, LEGO factory tour, and the great LEGO race VR experience.

To ensure the safety and health of all visitors, all employees will be required to wear the new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes face masks, eye protection, disposable gloves, and hand sanitizer. All guests are required to wear face masks for the entire duration of their visit.

To visit, adults must be accompanied by at least one child age 17 years old and under, and all children over 2 years old are required to have a ticket. LEGOLAND Discovery Center opens every day from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. The Ninjago event will end on September 19th with limited capacity, so book your tickets before they are sold out.

