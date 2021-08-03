Scottsdale Fire Department says Farewell to its Retiring Captain

Philipp Berg

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fire Captain Ken Farrell reported to Fire Station 601 for the last time on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He is retiring as a firefighter after 40 years of service with the Fire Department.

During Captain Ken Farrel's first 24 years career as a firefighter, he has worked with Rural or Metro areas. Growing his career in Maricopa County, including Sun City, Cashion, and Apache Junction, Farrell spent the last 16 years of his career with Scottsdale Fire Department, mostly at Fire Station 601.

“We have the great opportunity to celebrate the legacy of his career and truly thank him for his service,” said Tom Shannon, Scottsdale Fire Chief.

Captain Ferrel has a wide range of experience. He understands building construction and codes after spending several years with the Fire Prevention Division. He also spent some time in North Scottsdale where he learned fast about wildland fires and proudly became a paramedic.

“I’ve truly been blessed in my career. It has been an amazing evolution," Farrell said. He said he always wanted to learn more, to understand as much as possible about my field.

With his experience and knowledge, Farell got a promotion and became a Captain. Since then, he has been sharing his experience, skill, and knowledge with his firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Freeburg said that Captain Ken Farrell has run thousands of calls, which was not an easy task. Some of those calls came from the most challenging neighborhood in the valley. He thought of Farrell as nothing but a professional throughout his stay in the Scottsdale Fire Department. He wished Captain Ferrel nothing but the best.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.